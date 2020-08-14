Sauraha hotels closed again after reopening for two weeks

Chitwan, August 13
Hotels in Sauraha, the main gateway to Chitwan National Park, have closed within two weeks after reopening.
Hotels had reopened on July 30 but have closed again from yesterday.
The hotels here had remained closed since March 24 with the imposition of lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic and had been opened after four months.
Regional Hotel Association Sauraha President Deepak Bhattarai said hotels had closed again in line with the government’s decision to close hotels in view of the risk of COVID-19.
Bhattarai said hotel entrepreneurs were preparing to open hotels after carrying out repair and maintenance, painting and other works, but they had to close again.
Fomer president of the Association Suman Ghimire suggested it would be appropriate now to open hotels only after the the upcoming Dashain festival (around mid-November).
He said customers and guests would not stay in hotels as long distance transport was closed with the district going into lockdown following increased risk of COVID-19.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
COVID-19 Global Lens The COVID-19 pandemic presents the world with a huge challenge: everyone and every area is affected, and the response has to be both quick and consorted. This pandemic may be primarily a health crisis for some states, but COVID-19 is also an education crisis, an employment an Read More...
GODAVARI, AUGUST 12 Forests are shrinking every year in Kailali due to increasing encroachment. The under-construction Rani-Jamara-Kulariya Irrigation Project, Khutiya-Dipayal Fast Track, Seti Highway and Postal Highway have contributed to loss of forests in the district. Deforestation in Bhaw Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, AUGUST 12 Following the confirmation of COVID-19 in some inmates, Nepalgunj prison administration in Banke has shifted its female inmates to other districts. At a time when concerns are being heard about the number of inmates exceeding the capacity of the prison, the prison administ Read More...
MYAGDI, AUGUST 12 Experts have drawn the government’s attention to lack of seriousness in managing uranium deposits discovered in different regions, including in Mustang and Chure. At a virtual interaction ‘Nuclear science and society’ organised by Nepal Russian Science Society in coordi Read More...
WASHINGTON: Entertainer and Trump supporter Kanye West recently met with White House adviser and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, a source familiar with the meeting said on Wednesday as the entertainer pursues his efforts to appear on the presidential ballot this November. The New York Read More...
NZ outbreak puts pressure on Ardern ahead of election Ardern sticks by "go hard, go early" approach Extended lockdown measures to impact economy More cases reported at refrigeration storage company Opposition party wants election postponed WELLINGTON: New Zealand was scrambling to Read More...
KATHMANDU: Not only did the weather play a spoilsport during the great celestial show, as Perseid meteor showers were on peak, this year the moon phase (last quarter) too hindered enthusiasts from enjoying it as it impeded view of the shower peak. Considered one of the best meteor showers of the Read More...
BEIJING: China plans to expand its railway network, the second largest in the world, by one-third in the next decade and a half, as part of a long-term plan to rev up urbanisation and stimulate local economies. China aims to have about 200,000 kilometres (124,274 miles) of railway tracks by the e Read More...