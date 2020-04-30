Seasonal patients up in Tanahun

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, April 29

As many as 40 seasonal patients have been reaching Dharmastha Hospital for treatment in Debghat Rural Municipality, Tanahun, on a daily basis.

The hospital’s health assistant Bishnu Bahadur Kamali said patients with common cold and fever had reached the hospital. He said patients from Kota, Bharatpur metropolis, Hardi, Kaleri of Nawalparasi and Dhodeni Rural Municipality had reached the hospital. He added that patients suffering from common cold, fever, gastritis, diabetes and blood pressure had reached the hospital.

Assistant Health Worker at the hospital Sashikala Dhakal said around 80 to 90 patients used to visit the hospital before the lockdown. She said the hospital had counselled them about safety measure to be adopted to avoid the virus infection.

