Security beefed up in Panchthar

PANCHTHAR, NOVEMBER 2
Security has been beefed up at Rankebazaar, an entry point to Panchthar, to stop the COVID spread in the district.
With the increase in COV- ID cases, the District-level Crisis Management Committee met at DAO, Panchthar, and wrote to all local levels to send two employees each to keep details of people entering the district from Rankebazaar today.
Panchthar CDO Arjun Kumar Sharma Guragain said a decision was taken to keep details of people for testing and quarantine management.
As per the decision, each local level will deploy two employees at the entry point and they will keep records of people visiting their local levels and give the report to the higher-ups. Based on the data, the concerned local level will have to manage quarantine facilities.
The meeting also decided to write to the higher-ups to provide fund for PCR machines. The district has 13 active COVID cases at present.
A version of this article appears in print on November 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
