‘Security situation worsening’

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 11
Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Province 2 Chairperson Prabhu Sah, who was elected as member of Parliament from Rautahat Constituency-3, has observed that the security situation in the district has worsened due to the police force’s love for commission.
Speaking to journalists in Gaur today, the ruling party leader lamented the tendency of the police administration to unnecessarily hassle individuals buying goods from India for their personal use.
“Big smugglers are doing their illegal business using their connections, but when it comes to ordinary people, the police are arresting them for commission even if they bring things that are not found in the local markets for personal use,” observed Sah. “Since the entire police force is busy controlling smuggling from across the border, it has led to the increase in crime in the Tarai districts,” the leader reasoned.
“We have a system that allows police to receive commission for giving a tip-off about a smuggling bid or something.
This is not good; we can propose such incentive for ordinary people instead, not for police personnel,” he added.
Sah, particularly cited incidents of police seizing chemical fertiliser brought by farmers from India.
Chemical fertiliser is in short supply in Nepal now. “The police’s success isn’t reflected by their ability to arrest these poor people bringing things that are in short supply in Nepal from India,” he argued.
A version of this article appears in print on November 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
SAN RAMON: Apple is rolling out new Mac computers powered by the same kind of chips that run iPhones and iPads, a move aimed at making it easier for its most popular products to work together. For instance, Macs using the new chips will be able to run the same apps designed for the iPhone’s mob Read More...
POKHARA: A Covid-19 infected person who was undergoing treatment in Pokhara passed away on Wednesday morning. According to Gandaki Province Health Directorate, the 72-year-old male of Rupa Rural Municipality-5 in Kaski district died while undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 Treatment Centre of P Read More...
KATHMANDU: The constitutional bench of Supreme Court will conduct the hearing on two writ petitions filed against nomination of vice-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly, today. Media expert at the apex court, Kishor Paudel, told THT Online that t Read More...
DUBAI: Bahrain's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa has died, the royal palace announced on Wednesday on Twitter. Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Wednesday morning at Mayo Clinic hospital in the United States, Bahrain's state news agency said. The burial ceremony will take p Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: The United Nations called on Mozambique to investigate reports that militants had massacred villagers and beheaded women and children in a restive northern region. As many as 50 people have died in recent days in attacks by fighters linked to Islamic State, local media including M Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-six more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,174. 2,569 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count over 200,000 to 202,329. Over 1.2 million deaths from the dis Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 2,569 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 202,329. In the last 24 hours, 1,261 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 976 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bh Read More...
MOSCOW: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot. The initial results are only the seco Read More...