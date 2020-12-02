Senior NC leader Poudel, Tanahun’s acting president Ale in custody

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ramchandra Poudel, who reached Tanahun district to inaugurate a motorable bridge in Byas Municipality, has been taken into police custody.

He was arrested while attending a function organised to inaugurate a bridge along Dumsichaur road, over Buldikhola.

Police also arrested Nepali Congress Tanahun acting president Jeet Prakash Ale along with Poudel. It has been learnt that the main opposition leaders were arrested on the order issued by Tanahun’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Sagar Adhikari.

The security personnel are also known to have charged baton on NC cadres present at the function. It is yet to be learnt on what charges the NC leaders were arrested.

Earlier today, NC leader Poudel, in a press conference organised by Nepal Press Union, Damauli, asserted that the 14th general convention of the party should be held on stipulated date. He also remarked that the NC would make efforts to protect the federal democratic republic system of the country.

