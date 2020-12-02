Senior NC leader Poudel, Tanahun’s acting president Ale in custody

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ramchandra Poudel, who reached Tanahun district to inaugurate a motorable bridge in Byas Municipality, has been taken into police custody.
He was arrested while attending a function organised to inaugurate a bridge along Dumsichaur road, over Buldikhola.
Police also arrested Nepali Congress Tanahun acting president Jeet Prakash Ale along with Poudel. It has been learnt that the main opposition leaders were arrested on the order issued by Tanahun’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Sagar Adhikari.
The security personnel are also known to have charged baton on NC cadres present at the function. It is yet to be learnt on what charges the NC leaders were arrested.
Earlier today, NC leader Poudel, in a press conference organised by Nepal Press Union, Damauli, asserted that the 14th general convention of the party should be held on stipulated date. He also remarked that the NC would make efforts to protect the federal democratic republic system of the country.
RAUTAHAT: A teenage boy who was injured in a knife attack died in the course of treatment in Rautahat district, on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Nandakishor Ram (18) of Brindaban Municipality-3 in the district. Local resident Ravi Ram (19) allegedly stabbed his neighbour Na Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 530 of 1304 cases reported today from Kathmandu valley Till date, 1,746,330 tests throu Read More...
MUNICH: Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez is likely to leave the German champions at the end of the season when his contract runs out, he said on Monday. The 32-year-old former Spain international has been at Bayern since 2012 but was set to leave before the season after losing his startin Read More...
MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone confirmed that forward Luis Suarez is close to a return to action following his positive COVID-19 test. The Uruguayan tested positive while on international duty earlier this month and has yet to resume training with Atleti. However, Simeone believes a Read More...
RAUTAHAT: A murder accused who had been absconding for eight months was arrested in Rautahat district on Monday night. Police identified the arrestee as Tej Narayan Das (45) of Katahariya Municipality-1 in Rautahat district. Das was reportedly on the run after he beat Sudeep Yadav to death Read More...
PAARL: Dawid Malan returned to his home town on Sunday to steer England to a four-wicket win over South Africa in their second Twenty20 international in Paarl as they clinched the three-match series. The 33-year-old Malan, who was born in England but grew up in the Winelands town and made his fir Read More...
CHENNAI: Separated from her parents, Jayashree Ponrajan spent most of her teenage years trapped in a form of bonded labour - forced to live and work in the spinning mills of southern India. It took Ponrajan years to find a way out, but ever since then she has been denouncing the recruitment of t Read More...
BRUSSELS: The European Commission is likely to give the final authorisation for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines days after the EU drug regulator approves them, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Tuesday. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said earlier on Tuesday it planned to decide whe Read More...