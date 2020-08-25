THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as seven fatalities have been added to Nepal’s Covid-19 death tally in the last 24 hours.

After the addition of the latest deaths as reported by the Health Ministry, nationwide coronavirus death toll has now climbed to 164.

On Monday, eight cases were logged which had taken the death tally to 157.

Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stands at 33,533 with the identification of 855 new cases on Tuesday.

