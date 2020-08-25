Health Ministry reports 855 new coronavirus cases; nationwide count crosses 33k

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 855 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 33,533.

Of the newly infected persons, 271 are females while 584 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,327 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 232 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the disease, a total of 19,119 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country so far. In the past day, 313 recoveries were recorded in Nepal.

As of today, there are 14,250 active cases of infection in the country while 10,453 people are under quarantine. Of the total active cases, 8,581 people are under institutional isolation while 5,669 are under home isolation.

At present, two districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Mustang and Humla. Meanwhile, seven districts — Morang, Parsa, Bara, Rautahat, Mahottari, Sarlahi, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Seven more Covid-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 164.

On Monday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stood at 32,678 with 743 new recorded cases.

