Seven of a family taken ill

Bhairahawa, May 3

Seven persons of a family fell ill after consuming wild mushroom yesterday at Minminwa of Gaidahawa Rural Municipality in Rupandehi.

Persons from 12 to 70-year age group have fallen ill and are receiving treatment at Bhim Hospital. Hospital Information Officer Gopal Upadhaya said three males and four females of a family were taken ill after consuming wild mushroom. He said that Anisha Harijan, 12, Manisha, 14, Ramananda, 16, Laxmi, 18, Saraswati, 35, Badri, 45, and Kailash, 70, had fallen ill.

“The mushroom looked beautiful and we had taken it earlier too, but this time mushroom it nearly took our lives,” said Badri. He said that they felt stomach ache and vomited after eating it. We suspect the mushroom was poisonous. Badri added that he along with other family members had reached the hospital at night.

Medical Superintendent Nabin Darnal said the family was recovering gradually. He added that their health condition was normal.

