Municipality threatens strike seeking release of rape accused ward chair

Rajbiraj, December 17

Shambhunath Municipality announced that it would halt all official works indefinitely from tomorrow if its single demand for the release of rape accused Laxmi Prasad Sah was not met.

The municipality demanded the release of Ward 12 Chair Sah of the municipality at a press meet organised in the municipality office today.

Mayor Yogendra Chaudhary meet informed that a woman had filed a case against ward chair Sah accusing him of rape. He said the municipality had decided to close all ward offices, among other offices, under the municipality indefinitely from tomorrow.

Ward No 8 Chair Laxmi Kanta Chaudhary said a case was filed against Sah after Sah did not support the woman’s shady dealings. He urged the authority concerned to conduct fair investigation into the case as it was a conspiracy to defame Sah.

Chaudhary demanded that the truth be brought out. The statement distributed at the press meet also apologised for the inconvenience that would be caused due to closure of the offices. Police had arrested accused Sah on December 8.

