Shree Panchami being observed today

KATHMANDU: Shree Panchami festival, also known as Basanta Panchami, is being celebrated today across the country by worshipping Goddess of knowledge, wisdom, learning, art, music and culture — Saraswati.

The festival is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of the month in Magh of Nepali calendar.

People from Hindu and Sikh communities, mainly in Nepal and eastern India, mark this festival as the beginning of the spring season.

The day is very special for students and learners. Students take early bath, observe the mass Saraswati Puja in schools, visit temples and listen to Basanta Shrawan.

Many families mark this day by sitting with young children, encouraging them to write their first words with their fingers, while some just study or create music together.

Many educational institutions arrange special prayers or worship in the morning to seek blessing of the goddess. Poetic and musical gatherings are held in some communities in reverence of Saraswati.

The festival is considered the best day for starting a new venture and making commitment to good causes.

Goddess Saraswati is worshipped with various names such as Bharati, Sharada, Jagatmata, Bageshwari, Kaumari, Baradayani and Kamadhenu.

