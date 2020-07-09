Sindhupalchok Flood: Two of the four rescued airlifted to Kathmandu

Rajkumar Parajuli

KAVRE: Two of the four persons who were rescued in an injured state from rain-triggered floods that occurred at two places in Bahrabise Municipality and one place in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok district, on Wednesday night, were airlifted to Kathmandu this afternoon.

Critically injured Subash Tamang and Sabita Basnet (wife of the deceased), were airlifted to Kathmandu, according to Sindhupalchok’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Umesh Dhakal. It has been learnt that two others who were rescued have sustained minor injuries.

According to Bagmati Province Minister for Social Development Yubaraj Dulal, a helicopter belonging to Kailash Air airlifted them to Kathmandu.

In the disaster at Bahrabise, Nikesh Basnet (20) and his three-year-old-daughter have died. While four of the missing persons have been rescued, 19 others are still missing. A total of 33 houses along the banks of Bhotekoshi River, have been swept away in the floods.

Two others who were reported to have injured in Bulkoti, Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality-5 were yet to be airlifted.

It has been reported that a helicopter carrying the House of Representatives Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, which had left for the incident site for onsite inspection earlier today, had to return after reaching the skies over Dhulikhel due to cloudy weather. However, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) central member Madhav Sapkota and Nepali Congress central member Bishnu Khatri reached the incident site for the inspection a few hours after the helicopter landed at Mangaltar in Kavrepalanchok district.

Meanwhile, security personnel belonging to Nepali Army and Nepal Police have carried on with the search operation to find others who have gone missing.

