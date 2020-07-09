Sindhupalchok Flood: Two of the four rescued airlifted to Kathmandu

KAVRE: Two of the four persons who were rescued in an injured state from rain-triggered floods that occurred at two places in Bahrabise Municipality and one place in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok district, on Wednesday night, were airlifted to Kathmandu this afternoon.
Critically injured Subash Tamang and Sabita Basnet (wife of the deceased), were airlifted to Kathmandu, according to Sindhupalchok’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Umesh Dhakal. It has been learnt that two others who were rescued have sustained minor injuries.
According to Bagmati Province Minister for Social Development Yubaraj Dulal, a helicopter belonging to Kailash Air airlifted them to Kathmandu.
In the disaster at Bahrabise, Nikesh Basnet (20) and his three-year-old-daughter have died. While four of the missing persons have been rescued, 19 others are still missing. A total of 33 houses along the banks of Bhotekoshi River, have been swept away in the floods.
Two others who were reported to have injured in Bulkoti, Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality-5 were yet to be airlifted.
It has been reported that a helicopter carrying the House of Representatives Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, which had left for the incident site for onsite inspection earlier today, had to return after reaching the skies over Dhulikhel due to cloudy weather. However, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) central member Madhav Sapkota and Nepali Congress central member Bishnu Khatri reached the incident site for the inspection a few hours after the helicopter landed at Mangaltar in Kavrepalanchok district.
Meanwhile, security personnel belonging to Nepali Army and Nepal Police have carried on with the search operation to find others who have gone missing.
READ ALSO:
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 266,457 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 312,402 Rapid Diagn Read More...
Supporters of Prime Minister KP Oli organised a rally at Lagankhel, Lalitpur, on Wednesday, for the seventh day. The pro-prime minister demonstrations were held in the wake of recent political developments wherein PM Oli is being asked to step down from his either of his posts. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Four more employees of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, on Wednesday. In the last two days, six employees of the national flag carrier have been detected with COVID-19. Among those infected are one pilot and five cabin crew members, a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is set to make her Hollywood debut with film tentatively titled The Cross alongside Sam Worthington. Lee Sun-kyun from the Oscar-winning Parasite has also been a role in it. Qutoing an official from Son’s agency MS Team Entertainment, Th Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 8 Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal held talks for almost two hours today, but failed to settle their differences. However, going by what NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said later today, it is likely that the t Read More...
VIGO: Atletico Madrid dropped points for the third time since the season resumed after the coronavirus stoppage as they drew 1-1 away to struggling Celta Vigo in an uninspiring match in La Liga on Tuesday. Striker Alvaro Morata got the visitors off to the perfect start by tapping an Angel Corre Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Rautahat district, which has been hard-hit by the pandemic, has shown a promising rate of COVID-19 recovery. The district with about 92 percent of patients being discharged from health facilities has bagged much appreciation for the efforts of the concerned authorities. According to Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's mother Maggie has revealed about the singer's childhood obsession with Canadian singer Justin Bieber. In a recent episode of the 18-year-old singer's Apple Music radio show me & dad radio, Maggie, who appeared as a special guest talked ab Read More...