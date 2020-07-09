Two die, 23 go missing as floods sweep away 16 houses in Sindhupalchok

KAVRE: Two persons died while 23 others went missing as the monsoon-fed rivers swept away 14 houses in Bahrabise Municipality-5 and two houses in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok district on Wednesday night.

Sindhupalchok District Administration Office (DAO) identified the deceased as Nikesh Basnet (20) and his three-year-old-daughter. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered.

As many as 19 people went missing as the rain-triggered floods wreaked havoc at Jambu Bazaaar, Gaati in Bahrabise-5. Likewise, four persons went missing at Bukote in Bhotekoshi RM, according to ward chair Rajkumar Poudel.

The floods started at around midnight yesterday, according to the DAO.

Meanwhile, the increased current of Bhotekoshi River has caused damages at several places — Jure, Sandhikholsa, Jaletar, the areas around Bahrabise-based Area Police Office and the road section from Khagdal to Jambu Bazaar — along the Araniko Highway.

Sindhupalchok’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Umesh Dhakal informed that the landslide debris has blocked some parts of the highway while a few vehicles were also swept away by the flooded rivers.

Meanwhile, security personnel including Nepali Army and Nepal Police with the help of locals have been conducting rescue and search operation at the incident sites.

Further details on the damages caused by the disaster are awaited.