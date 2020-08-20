Singer of controversial music video, eight others arrested

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, August 19

Police have arrested nine persons, including the singer of the controversial music video titled ‘Deshdrohi’ on the charge of spreading communal hatred and burning the national flag.

The video that spread like wildfire in the social media had received wide spread criticism for its anti-nationalistic lyrics, likely to provoke social unrest. Those arrested included the singer, model and script writer of the music video, Rojit Kumar Titung, 23, who identifies himself as Gyalzen Dorje Tamang of Makwanpur district. Others arrested were another model in the music video, Lawang Tamang, 28, technicians of the recording studio, Chalakman Tamang, 27, Hutta Bahadur Tamang, 31 and the video editor Kamal Kumar Lama Tamang, 36.

Also arrested were another singer of the music video Anoj Kumar Titung, 18, videographer Ranjit Kumar Ghising, 28, and female singer Aaruna Thami, 22. Identity of the one more person arrested in connection with the case is yet to be revealed.

The Kathmandu District Court has ordered seven days of judicial custody for those arrested for police investigation in the case.

Police from the Metropolitan Police Crime Division and the Central Investigation Bureau had arrested them from different places of Kathmandu, Kavre and Makwanpur.

The music video in question has gone viral on You Tube, with a large number of people demanding its ban and action against the song and artists.

The video uploaded by Mangol Hop Official channel features a scene, where the lead actor burns the national flag.

The song has targeted one specific community saying that the people from the community are the real ‘anti-nationalists’ and ‘traitors,’ and has hatred filled lyrics against the community.

The video also features a scene, where photos of various political figures of the country including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and former kings Prithivi Narayan Shah and King Gyanendra Shah are burnt.

Those arrested will be charged under section 151 of the existing criminal code act, which has the provision of punishment for undermining the national flag, national anthem and spreading hatred against the government. Punishments under the offences attract three years of imprisonment or fine of Rs 30,000, or both.

