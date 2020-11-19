Sit-in for opening border point continues

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 18
Cadres and leaders of Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwabi Party gave continuity to the sit-in in front of Gaur Customs Office in Rauathat today as well.
Civil Society, accompanied by NC and JSP have been agitating in front of the customs office demanding that the border point between Nepal and India be opened since last week. This particular Nepal-India border point has remained closed for the last seven months due to the pandemic.
Nepali Congress Rautahat President Krishna Prasad Yadav accused the KP Sharma Oli-led government of betraying the Madhesi people by not opening the Gaur Customs Office on the border of Nepal and India.
“COVID cases are declining in the Madhes, but the incumbent government is meting out torture to the people here,” accused Yadav.
People from Nepal and India have centuries-old cultural and social relations. The government is trying to play with religion and culture, Yadav added.
Janata Samajwadi Party lawmaker Babulal Sah alleged that the federal government had done injustice to the people of Tarai from Mechi to Mahakali by closing down the border points with India. Sah warned that the Madhesi people would break down the border barriers if the shutdown continued further.
A version of this article appears in print on November 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
