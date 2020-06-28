Six arrested in Dhading for smuggling herbs, timber

KESHAV ADHIKARI

DHADING: Dhading police have arrested six persons for smuggling herbs and rare woods from Nilkantha Municipality-12 of the district, recently.

Acting on a special tip-off, police stopped the ‘suspicious’ mini-truck (Ba 5 Kha 6180) en route to Dhadingbesi fro. Rubivalley Rural Municipality, and arrested four persons after finding herbs hidden inside the vehicle on Saturday morning, informed District Police Office, Dhading.

Police confiscated 310.77 kilograms of Jatamasi, 2.15-kilogram Nirmasi, 17 grams of Guchi Mushroom, and 1.08-kilo grams of Yarsagumba hidden wrapped in plastic sacks.

The arrested have been identified as driver Pemba Tamang, Assistant driver Tasi Tamang, passengers Jhyaprong Tamang and Gyarme Namgyal Tamang, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rupak Khadka, at Dhading DPO.

Similarly, police arrested truck driver Tikaram Shreshta and his accomplice Raju Shrestha for smuggling Saal woods from Nilkantha Municipality-12 on Friday night. They have been charged with smuggling 37.84 cubic feet saal woods in the truck (Ba 3 Kha 8703).

All six have been handed over to Division Forest Office, Dhading for further investigation, informed DSP Khadka.

