Six arrested in Dhading for smuggling herbs, timber

DHADING: Dhading police have arrested six persons for smuggling herbs and rare woods from Nilkantha Municipality-12 of the district, recently.
Acting on a special tip-off, police stopped the ‘suspicious’ mini-truck (Ba 5 Kha 6180) en route to Dhadingbesi fro. Rubivalley Rural Municipality, and arrested four persons after finding herbs hidden inside the vehicle on Saturday morning, informed District Police Office, Dhading.
Police confiscated 310.77 kilograms of Jatamasi, 2.15-kilogram Nirmasi, 17 grams of Guchi Mushroom, and 1.08-kilo grams of Yarsagumba hidden wrapped in plastic sacks.
The arrested have been identified as driver Pemba Tamang, Assistant driver Tasi Tamang, passengers Jhyaprong Tamang and Gyarme Namgyal Tamang, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rupak Khadka, at Dhading DPO.
Similarly, police arrested truck driver Tikaram Shreshta and his accomplice Raju Shrestha for smuggling Saal woods from Nilkantha Municipality-12 on Friday night. They have been charged with smuggling 37.84 cubic feet saal woods in the truck (Ba 3 Kha 8703).
All six have been handed over to Division Forest Office, Dhading for further investigation, informed DSP Khadka.
GLASGOW: A man stabbed six people including a policeman in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before he was shot dead by police. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by the emergency services after the incident at a city centre hotel. Armed po Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 26 Since the onset of the monsoon season, 20 per cent of paddy plantation was completed till Thursday. The plantation rate has increased by 8.41 percentage points compared to the same period of last year. Last year, only 11.64 per cent of paddy plantation had been completed til Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 26 The government has terminated the licence of two cement manufacturers for selling substandard cement in the market and also initiated the process to take action against two other manufacturers. The Nepal Bureau of Standards and Metrology (NBSM) informed that the production l Read More...
KATHMANDU Chris Adler, former drummer of heavy metal band Lamb of God, has teamed up with Girish Pradhan of the popular band from Sikkim, India Girish and The Chronicles, to form a new project called 'Firstborne'. They have launched their first EP. Firstborne, comprising Adler on drums, Pr Read More...
CHITWAN: A resident of Kailali district has passed away at the intensive care unit of Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan, on Saturday morning. The 50-year-old man from Laalpur of Godavari Municipality-7, Kailali died while receiving treatment at the Chitwan-based health facility at 7:00 am today. I Read More...
RANJHA: A branch manager of the state-run Rastriya Banijya Bank (RBB) has been arrested on the charge of approving loan based on forged government documents, in Banke district. Manager of RBB, Tribhuvan Chowk branch was arrested on Friday. He was arrested in connection with the investigation o Read More...
WASHINGTON: Up to three planets - potentially rocky like Earth - have been spotted around a star located relatively near our solar system - a planetary system offering astronomers intriguing possibilities in the search for signs of extraterrestrial life. The planets orbit Gliese 887, a so-cal Read More...
At least 9,828,644 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 493,611 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World H Read More...