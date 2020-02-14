Six Nepalis killed at Kuwait construction site

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 13

Six Nepali migrant workers were killed and two were injured when they were buried under gravel and sand while working at a housing construction project in Mutlaa City, Kuwait, yesterday.

According to Nepali embassy in Kuwait, identities of four of the six deceased have been ascertained so far. Ek Bahadur Gaha of Palpa, Gandaram Chaudhari of Siraha, Basanta Gurung of Taplejung and Shyam Narayan Chaudhary of Dang were among those killed in the accident. Dharmendra Kumar Shah and Manorath Mandal were injured in the incident.

The embassy stated that Shah and Mandal had resumed work after undergoing treatment. It added that the Nepali workers were employed with Kuwait-based Universal Leaders Trading and General Contracting Co.WLL.

According local media reports, the workers were undertaking sanitary drainage network extension when earth caved in.

According to Kuwait Times, fire-fighters rushed to the spot after learning that eight workers were trapped in a deep sink-hole. Firemen managed to pull them out, but six of them had already died.

Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Rana al Fares ordered formation of a probe panel to investigate the cause of the cave-in and hold accountable those found guilty of negligence, according to Kuwait Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook