Six youths who flew with man who tested positive for COVID-19 quarantined

Lamjung, March 30

Six persons of Lamjung, who came with the COVID-19 infected youth of Dhading on the same plane, have come into contact with the administration.

Four of them have been quarantined in Lamjung while two are staying in home quarantine, in Kathmandu. They had arrived in Nepal on March 19 on board Air Arabia flight G-9537 from Dubai.

Chief District Officer Laxman Bahadur Khadka said the health condition of all six of them was normal. He said that Lamjung District Community Hospital had taken their swab samples and sent them to Kathmandu to test for COVID-19.

Somraj BK and Krishna Kumar Thapa of Beshisahar Municipality 5 and 2, Damber Dev Kandel of Rainas Municipality-4, Aaitasingh Gurung and Bishnu Mani Bhandari of Marsyangdi Rural Municipality 5 and 9 and Aashish Gurung of Dordi Rural Municipality-1 have come into contact. Of them, Aashis came into contact with the local administration yesterday while the others had come into contact earlier and were in the quarantine along with their families.

Assistant Chief District Officer Anil Kumar Shahi said Som Raj and Damber Dev have been staying in quarantine at Urban Development Office while Krishna was in home quarantine. Similarly, Aaitasingh and his family have been kept in quarantine of Ganga Milan Secondary School while Bishnumani and Aashish are in home quarantine in Kathmandu.

