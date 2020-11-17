Snowfall in Khaptad luring domestic tourists

KHAPTAD: Snowfall took place in Khaptad — the main tourism site in Sudurpaschim Province. With the snowfall the mercury has dipped in the area.
Snowfall continued taking place on Sunday evening and Monday afternoon. Cold has invariably increased in and around Khaptad area with incessant snowfall for two consecutive days.
The snowfall has made the ridges of Khaptad panoramic.
General Secretary of Chamber of Commerce and Khaptad Jhigrana Homestay operator Deepak Bahadur Khadka said the snow was around half feet. “Snowfall has decreased the temperature in the area”, he added.
Tourists are increasingly attracted to take joy of scenic beauty of Khpatad area following the snowfall. As the snowfall up to December 30 will not be frozen it will not cause any harmful effects to the tourists visiting the snow-capped area here, according to the Khaptad National Park Office.
The local administration has banned the visits and mobility of people in an unregulated manner due to fear of coronavirus outbreak. However, there is a gradual rise in the inflow of domestic and outer district tourists to Khaptad area for fun.
The temperature here has decreased to minus five degree Celsius. Local people have said that the mercury has excessively fallen in the areas including Kudasen, Jhigrana, Bhalma, Waglek and Goladeu with the incessant snowfall.
KATHMANDU: Rainfall is forecast in most of the places of the country in the next three days due to the influence of the Westerly wind, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology stated in its weather bulletin today. The Department said there is possibility of light rain in most places and li Read More...
ROME: Three years after an embarrassing failure to qualify for the World Cup, Italy is back in contention with the best in Europe. England, meanwhile, is already out of contention for the Nations League finals with one round of matches still to play. An Italy squad badly hit by the coronavirus Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 1,197 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 210,973. In the last 24 hours, 1,308 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,005 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,613,911 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
CAPE TOWN: Senegal became the first country to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after a late goal from Sadio Mane secured a 1-0 victory away at Guinea Bissau on Sunday. Mane, who also scored last Wednesday when Senegal beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 at home, netted with eight minutes remainin Read More...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia launched a plan on Monday that gives undocumented migrants stuck in the country a chance to work in certain industries, but labour rights groups said the initiative did not do enough to protect victims of human trafficking. The government said the scheme aimed to revive Mal Read More...
MOSCOW: Russia expects to produce primarily freeze-dried Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses by the spring, a top official said, eliminating the need for transport at ultra-low temperatures as part of an ambitious plan to inoculate its population. Vaccine developers globally are scrambling to wor Read More...
LONDON: England's Jos Buttler says South Africa captain Quinton de Kock is one of his "favourite players in the world" as two of the most attacking batsmen in the world prepare for a Twenty20 international series. England will play six limited-overs matches in South Africa between Nov. 27 and Dec Read More...