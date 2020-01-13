Solar-powered electric fencing to stop tuskers

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Surunga, January 12

A 37-kilometre solar-induced electric fencing has been constructed to stop wild elephants from entering human settlements from the nearby Charkose jungle in south Jhapa.

This is expected to benefit the locals in Kachankewal, Haldibari, Bahradashi and Bhadrapur.

A group of 11 elephants in the jungle had been creating havoc in the area for the past few years. This is expected to end with the solar fencing.

The fencing was set up at the initiative of Member of Parliament Rajendra Lingden and with support from the Nature Conservation Trust and the government. The project was completed at a total cost of Rs 47.4 million.

MP Lingden and officials from the NCT and the forest office inspected the solar fencing yesterday.

Locals demanded that similar fencing be put up in the Bhuteni and Andhuwa rivers, which were also used as the routes by elephants to enter the villages in Bhadrapur area.

Meanwhile, Bhisal community forest is planning to construct a similar electric fence from Kamaldhap to Bhelagadhi via Mayalu forest this fiscal year. The project will cover 15 kilometres and is expected to cost Rs 20 million, according to forest officer Bishnu Lal Ghimire.

