Sorha Shraddha begins amidst pandemic

Kathmandu, September 2
Sorha Shraddha, a 16-lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, started today even as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nepal.
Hindu priests are having a hard time providing home services to their clients due to prohibitory orders imposed by local administrations to subdue the spread of the contagion in many districts. Those who cannot make arrangements to perform rituals at home, visit temple premises to find priests to pay homage to their ancestors. Despite the government appeal to avoid religious activities in public places, some people were seen performing Sraddha rituals on the banks of the Bagmati River, where Pashupatinath Temple is situated.
Government authorities have urged people to perform virtual Sraddha.
Sorha Shraddha falls in the lunar month of Bhadra (September–October), beginning with the full moon day and ending with the new moon day. By following the Hindu mythology, departed souls across three generations of ancestors — parents, grand-parents and greatgrand parents along with the deceased members of the same family line, both patriarchal and matriarchal — are offered Shraddha rites and tarpan.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 3, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 1 Three police personnel, including an inspector, have been suspended until an investigation in connection with the death of Bijay Ram in police custody is completed. Bijay Ram was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Niranjan Ram. Niranjan Ram was found mu Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 1 Staffers deployed in the laboratory at Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadi, have been working without testing for COVID-19. The hospital’s laboratory In-charge Ramesh Shahi said staffers did not undergo PCR test because if any of them tested positive for coronavirus, the Read More...
JHAPA, SEPTEMBER 1 Doctors, nurses and staffers at Mechi Hospital in Jhapa district have staged a protest for not receiving risk allowance pledged by the government for those working in the frontline in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Irate health workers today wore black arm bands in a symboli Read More...
BARCELONA: La Liga on Sunday released a statement saying Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract was still valid, days after his shock announcement that he wants to leave the club and hours after he failed to attend a pre-season medical. Messi's failure to show for his medical underlined the 33-ye Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 1 Though Bajura’s northern belt has been reeling under food crisis for the past two months, aircraft are being chartered to supply liquor instead of rice and other edibles to the district. The government has banned transportation of liquor and tobacco-related products durin Read More...
WELLINGTON: Gary Stead has been reappointed as New Zealand men's cricket coach until after the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023, the country's board said on Wednesday. Stead signed a two-year deal to succeed Mike Hesson in 2018 and has continued to build the side, guiding them to a sec Read More...
SYDNEY: Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as coronavirus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery, piling pressure on the government to keep fiscal taps open. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statis Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 The Department of Tourism (DoT) has called a tender worth more than Rs 60 million for renovation and identification of hiking trails nearby Kathmandu valley. Publishing a notice today, DoT has called a tender with a one-month submission deadline. As per the department Read More...