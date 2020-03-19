Special hospital for COVID-19 sees quick progress

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The setting up of a special hospital in Chitwan, designated for treatment of COVID-19 patients, is seeing quick progress.

The hospital infrastructure has been set up at Chitwan Pradarshani Kendra in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-10 and is expected to come into operation from Friday morning.

The facility will have 70 beds including 10 beds each for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) along with 50 normal beds.

A decision to this effect was taken on Tuesday in a meeting of concerned authorities. A 15-member task force was also formed to take measures to check the possible spread of the virus. A meeting of the task force, on Tuesday, had decided to bring the special hospital into operation within 72 hours.

