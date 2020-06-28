KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 463 new cases of coronavirus-infection on Sunday, with which the country’s Covid-19 tally has hit 12772.
Of the newly identified infected, 105 are females and 358 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 179 people have been discharged following recovery. 3013 total recoveries have been recorded in the country till date.
With the new recoveries, the number of active cases in Nepal as of today is 9731. All 77 districts of Nepal have been affected by the pandemic.
On Saturday, 554 cases were reported taking the total number of cases to 12,309 while one death was recorded with which the fatality toll had as advanced to 28. The recovery cases tally stood at 2834.
