STIDH admits 2019-nCov suspects

Sabitri Dhakal

Kathmandu, January 25

Two suspected coronavirus patients were admitted at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, said the Ministry of Health and Population.

“A woman who had returned from China was admitted today,” said health ministry spokesperson Mahendra Shrestha.

“The woman was in China for three weeks and she had recently returned. A week after her return she had fever,” said a hospital source.

Another suspect case, a 28-year-old man was also admitted yesterday.

“All who have returned from China with symptoms of 2019-n-Cov infection and have visited hospitals are under surveillance,” said Shrestha. “We isolate suspected cases and will send their samples to the World Health Centre’s collaboration centre in Hong Kong,” added Shrestha.

After Nepal confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the health ministry asked hospitals to prepare contingency plans to help prevent the disease spread.

The ministry has asked hospitals for internal plans within three days.

“We have asked hospitals for plan to manage patients, plan related to safety of doctors, paramedics, nurses and other staffers,” said Shrestha.

Currently Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital has been designated as focal point for treatment of coronavirus suspect patients.

Preparations have also been made to admit suspected cases in Patan Hospital, according to the health ministry.

The number of coronavirus cases has reached almost 1,300 worldwide, with 41 deaths reported in China as of today.

Cases have also been reported in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the US, Australia, France, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

A doctor treating coronavirus patients in the Chinese city of Wuhan died today morning.

As the number of cases is rising globally, doctors have asked people to maintain personal hygiene.

“Those patients suspected of being infected should not sit together with family members,” said Dr Basudev Pandey, director of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital at a press conference.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from common cold to more severe diseases.

Common signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Standard recommendations for preventing infection include regular hand-washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs and avoiding contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

A version of this article appears in print on January 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

