Stranded Nepalis entering country

More than 700 Nepalis stranded in India have entered Nepal from different entry points of Jhapa district in the past three days.
According to Assistant Chief District Officer Raj Kumar Rai, more than 450 persons entered the country today alone.
As per data maintained by Jhapa District administration, around 500 persons entered the country from Kakarbhitta entry point in the past three days. Nepalis have also been entering the country through Bhadrapur, Kachankawal, Jhapa and Gaurigunj entry points.
India returnees have been kept in various quarantine facilities by the local levels concerned and the police administration.
“After railway service resumed in India, Nepalis from various parts of India have assembled on the Indian side of the border.
Since the government has not permitted them to enter the country, they have started crossing the border secretly,” Rai said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows a scene from “Alien: Covenant.” Photo: Twentieth Century Fox via AP
LOS ANGELES: “Alien: Covenant” edged out “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” in a weekend space battle at the box office.
Ridley Scott’s latest “Alien” exploit opened with $36 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Guardians” was close behind with just over $35 million in its third week of release.
“You couldn’t get two outer-space operas that are more different in terms of point-of-view and execution,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for ComScore. Read More…
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA: A pair of astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station on Tuesday for an emergency spacewalk to replace a failed computer, one of two that control major US systems aboard the orbiting outpost, NASA said on Sunday.
The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the $100 billion orbiting laboratory to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system, radiators, cooling loops and other equipment.
The station’s current five-member crew from the United States, Russia and France were never in any danger, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said in a statement.
Station commander Peggy Whitson and flight engineer Jack Fischer, both with NASA, will partner for the spacewalk, which is expected to last two hours, the US space agency said.
Earlier on Sunday, Whitson assembled and tested a spare electronics box to replace the failed device, which had been installed during a spacewalk on March Read More…
FILE – In this July 23, 2015, file photo, Ford Motor Company President and CEO Mark Fields speaks during a ceremony to mark the opening of contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers in Detroit. Photo: AP
DETROIT: Ford Motor Company is replacing CEO Mark Fields amid questions about its current performance and future strategy, according to a person familiar with the situation.
CEO Mark Fields is retiring at age 56 after 28 years at the company, says this person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official announcement hasn’t been made.
Fields will be replaced by Jim Hackett, who joined Ford’s board in 2013, the person says. Hackett has led Ford’s mobility unit since last year. He is the former CEO of o Read More…
Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, on May 17, 2017. Photo: Reuters/File
JAKARTA: Indonesian police have detained more than 140 men after raiding what authorities described as a gay prostitution ring being run out of an entertainment venue in the north of the capital, Jakarta, a police spokesman said on Monday.
Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said in a statement officials had “detained 141 people who violated pornography laws”.
FILE – In this April 16, 2012, file photo, a small, likely juvenile, bobcat is perched on a power pole in a residential neighborhood of Victorville, California. Photo: AP
CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE: As someone who has studied bobcats for almost four decades, wildlife ecologist John Litvaitis remembers many times returning from the field without spotting a single one of these solitary and shy creatures that often hunt at dusk.
But bobcats are less elusive now as their numbers rise and they become more comfortable around humans. Joining the likes of foxes, coyotes and even mountain lions in rare cases, bobcats are making a home in small towns and suburbs — and realising there is plenty to eat in the cities.
Police officers and others gather in front of the entrance of Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civilians, as people evacuated sit outside in Bangkok after a bomb wounded more than 20 people, in Bangkok, on Monday, May 22, 2017. Photo: AP
BANGKOK: A bomb exploded at a hospital in Bangkok on Monday, wounding more than 20 people on the third anniversary of a military coup.
Investigators found traces of batteries and wires at the scene of the blast at Phramongkutklao Hospital, said Pol Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police.
The blast radius was 2 to 3 meters (up to 9 feet), he said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the bla Read More…