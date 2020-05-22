Stranded Nepalis entering country

Jhapa, May 21

More than 700 Nepalis stranded in India have entered Nepal from different entry points of Jhapa district in the past three days.

According to Assistant Chief District Officer Raj Kumar Rai, more than 450 persons entered the country today alone.

As per data maintained by Jhapa District administration, around 500 persons entered the country from Kakarbhitta entry point in the past three days. Nepalis have also been entering the country through Bhadrapur, Kachankawal, Jhapa and Gaurigunj entry points.

India returnees have been kept in various quarantine facilities by the local levels concerned and the police administration.

“After railway service resumed in India, Nepalis from various parts of India have assembled on the Indian side of the border.

Since the government has not permitted them to enter the country, they have started crossing the border secretly,” Rai said.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.