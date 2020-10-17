Strengthening food system stressed

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16
United Nations World Food Programme today joined its sister agencies seeking global action to improve food system so that people can better withstand shocks and crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Nepal, the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic, particularly, loss of livelihoods and incomes, are reducing communities’ ability to withstand potential shocks such as natural disasters. Incidents of floods and landslides have further exacerbated food insecurity in parts of the country, according to WFP reports.
The need for concerted action to improve agricultural production while enhancing the global supply chain is captured in this year’s World Food Day theme, ‘Grow, Nourish, Sustain, Together’. The three Rome-based agencies WFP, Food and Agriculture Organisation of UN and International Fund for Agricultural Development are now renewing their call for sustainable investment in the food system to achieve healthy diets for all. Without massive improvement in the food supply chain, developing countries such as Nepal are set to become increasingly vulnerable to financial volatility and climate shocks.
In recent months, with the COVID pandemic, food insecurity has deteriorated in Nepal, and it can be further exacerbated by lack of economic, physical and social access to nutritious and affordable food. In these tumultuous times, smallholder farmers in Nepal need support to sustainably grow, store, and transport their products to markets to improve their livelihoods. When food makes its way from the farm to people’s plates in a way that is effective and fair, everyone benefits, read a press release issued by WFP Nepal.“Efficient and effective food supply chains are essential to lowering the risk of food insecurity, malnutrition, food price fluctuation and can simultaneously create jobs,” said WFP Representative and Country Director Pippa Bradford. “By empowering producers and retailers in food system economy, we help build food supply chains that are resilient to shocks, environmentally sustainable and that can ensure nutrition for all,” she added.
As the largest humanitarian organisation in the world fighting hunger, WFP has unparalleled experience in buying and distributing food. In Nepal, WFP is strengthening government capacity to procure food locally from smallholder farmers, and supporting small-holders agricultural market linkage by providing smallholders training in creation of productive assets. It has been helping farmers for post-harvest management and localised and stable agricultural market storage and their access to market, in addition to interventions for climate change adaptation to food security.
A version of this article appears in print on October 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
BEIJING: A Chinese city is offering Sinovac Biotech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine to essential workers and other high-risk groups as part of a national programme for about $60. The eastern city of Jiaxin's center for disease control and prevention (CDC) said in a statement on WeChat that tw Read More...
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE/DORAL, FLORIDA: President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will return to the campaign trail on Friday with visits to three battleground states, a day after the two contenders clashed from afar during duelling televised town halls. The split-screen events, whi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 4,392 additional coronavirus infection cases on Friday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 126,137. There are currently 37,382 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,808 people are staying at quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country. While Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has crossed the 700-mark with 21 additional fatalities reported in various parts of the country on Friday. With the latest additions, the total death count now stands at 715. It indicates that 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have Read More...
KATHMANDU: Citizen Investment Trust (CIT) will deposit Rs 12.5 billion in a fixed deposit account in commercial banks, according to a notice issued by the Trust today. According to the CIT, the trust is all set to open fixed deposit accounts in commercial banks categorised as "A" level banks by Read More...
BANGKOK: Thailand's prime minister rejected calls for his resignation Friday as his government stepped up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency. Police closed roads and put up barricades around a major Bangk Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 2,402 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Kathmandu valley on Friday Till date, 1,254, Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 2,402 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Friday. Of the total new cases, 1,784 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 244 and 374 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...