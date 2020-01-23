Farmers to conduct peaceful protest

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Sugarcane Farmers’ Struggle Committee has announced it will conduct peaceful protests if they do not receive due payment by January 23.

Rajesh Yadav, member of the committee, informed that a committee meeting held on Wednesday decided to begin peaceful protest from January 24.

According to him, the meeting decided that sugarcane farmers would wear black armbands while working on January 25. The committee will organise awareness rallies in different villages of Sarlahi district from January 26 to 31. “If our money is not recovered by January 31, we will decide our next course of action on February 1,” he said.

