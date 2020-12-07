THT Online

KATHMANDU: Rape-accused Krishna Bahadur Giri, popularly known as Siddhababa, has been cleared of all charges by Sunsari District Court, on Monday.

A single bench of Justice Arjun Prasad Koirala of the district court took a decision to this effect, citing lack of sufficient evidence.

Giri had been sent to judicial custody after Biratnagar High Court overruled Sunsari District Court’s ruling to release him from custody. Sunsari District Court had issued a verdict to free him on bail after he was charged of raping his female disciple on December 30, 2019.

The district government attorney’s office, however, had moved Biratnagar High Court against the district court’s verdict. The high court had overruled the district court’s decision and issued a ruling to keep Giri in judicial custody.

Giri faced the charge of raping his female follower at his ashram on October 21, 2019. After the female disciple registered an FIR with Sunsari District Police Office, Giri had been arrested. After his arrest, he had spent his time at Birat Nursing Home.

Krishna Bahadur had surrendered before Sunsari District Court on March 3, 2020. He was then handed an arrest warrant after he turned up at the court.

