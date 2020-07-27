Survivors face food crisis

SINDHUPALCHOWK, JULY 26
Floods and landslide survivors of Sindhupalchowk district are facing food crisis. With vehicular movement halted due to obstruction on the 26-kilometre section of Bahrabise-Tatopani road, the locals see food crisis looming large.
People in Jambu, Khagdal and other regions of Bahrabise Municipality and Chaku, Hindi and Liping of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality have been suffering after a bridge was swept away by floodwaters on July 9. Due to lack of bridge connecting Bahrabise and Bhotekoshi, people are forced to walk for hours to manage food.
Likewise, Maneswara of Bahrabise Municipality and all the five wards of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality are facing food scarcity. The locals here are now dependent on food rationed by the local government and administration.
We will soon be receiving 40 metric tonnes of food supply meant for flood survivors from neighbouring China, said Chief District Officer Umesh Kumar Dhakal.
As per the communication with authorities of Nyalam district of China, the food support will arrive within a week. This is expected to address the problem of food crisis in the affected areas to some extent.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 27, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
