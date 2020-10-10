Tanahun prison sans health workers

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











DAMAULI, OCTOBER 9

Tanahun prison has been without health workers for the past one year.

The prison house is without health workers after Health Assistant Sakshya Ghimire working at the prison was transformed during the civil service adjustment process at local level, last year.

Jailor Narayan Prasad Adhikari said the post has remained vacant ever since Ghimire was transferred to Myagde Rural Municipality.

He said it was very difficult to provide health related services to the prisoners due to lack of health workers.

“We have to take the jailbirds immediately to Damauli Hospital for treatment in case of major ailments,” he said.

According to Adhikari, the health workers have yet to be managed despite frequent requests to the authority concerned.

Block 1 guard of the prison Bishnu Hari Ghimire said they had been facing problems due to lack of health workers. “Prisoners with minor illness need to be taken to Damauli Hospital for treatment,” he said. Ghimire demanded that the problem had to be resolved soon.

A version of this article appears in print on October 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook