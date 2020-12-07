Taskforce formed to shift transmission line of Peepaltar

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: After four years of complaints, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has reviewed the demands of locals to transfer the towers of a transmission line.

Locals of Peepaltar in Siddhalek Rural Municipality-7 of Dhading district objected the construction of towers being built on cultivable lands, obstructing lives in the village.

After the authorities showed no concern, locals formed a ‘struggle committee’ and obstructed the work of transmission centres, following which the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation finally heard their complaints, said Deputy Chair of the Struggle Committee, Tanka Lal Shrestha.

The project — which is constructing two more towers in addition to the two already erected — would affect 500 lives, Shrestha said.

Meeting held among the local representatives and Minister Barsa Man Pun, on Sunday, drew the conclusion to form a taskforce to solve the problem.

The taskforce would comprise five members led by joint-secretary of the Ministry and including representatives from the Nepal Electricity Authority, District Administration Office in Dhading, chair of ward-7 of the rural municipality, and a representative from the affected community.

Minister Pun directed the taskforce to submit their suggestions within two weeks.

