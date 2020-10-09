Taxpayer Service Office established in Lamjung headquarters

Ramji Rana

Share Now:











LAMJUNG: Taxpayer Service Office (TSO) has been established in Besisahar Municipality-8 of Lamjung district.

According to Chief Tax Officer Sushil Lamsal at the office, taxpayers in Lamjung and Manang districts can now get tax-related services from the office established at Bhimsensthan in Besisahar-8.

Services like Personal Account Number (PAN) registration and renewal, scrapping, income and expenditure particulars and revenue collection will be provided from the office under Inland Revenue Office, Damauli.

According to the TSO, there are 8,290 taxpayers in Lamjung and 597 in Manang.

Previously, the taxpayers in both Lamjung and Manang were compelled to go to either Damauli in Tanahun district of Pokhara in Kaski district.

Ishwari Prasad Lamichhane, resident of Dordi Rural Municipality expressed his pleasure that the services for taxpayers are now available in the district headquarters Besisahar.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook