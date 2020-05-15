Teachers’ fraternity submits memorandum

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Jhapa, May 14

Private School Teachers’ Union, Bhadrapur Town Committee, has submitted a memorandum to Bhadrapur Municipality accusing private schools of not paying salary to staff.

A team led by committee Chairperson Drona Adhikari handed over the memo to Mayor Jeevan Kumar Shrestha, informing him that some schools in the municipality had blocked the salary of their staffers of the last academic year without any genuine reason.

The memorandum has condemned school operators for blocking the salary of their staff, who worked the entire year for them, in the name of the lockdown.

“The staff has done everything from taking exams to correcting exam scripts and publishing results, and again most of the parents and guardians have paid the fees too, so not paying the staff for the work they have done in the name of a lockdown or whatever is unethical,” the memorandum reads.

Further, it has sought that the schools concerned provide salary to their staff for the last academic session immediately.

Of the total 33 private schools in Bhadrapur Municipality, only three schools have paid salary up to the month of Chaitra (mid-April).

