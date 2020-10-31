Teenager nabbed for attempting to break into ATM in Tanahun

DAMAULI: Police in Tanahun district on Thursday night arrested a teenager attempting to steal cash from an ATM in Byas Municipality-4.
The arrestee has been identified as Kiran Baniya (19) of Rangapur Tadhi in Paterwa Sugauli Rural Municipality-2 of Parsa district.
Baniya was arrested after he was found trying to open Machhapuchchhre Bank’s ATM at Traffic Chok with the help of a scoop-like tool, on Thursday night, according to spokesperson at Tanahun District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yubaraj Timilsena.
The security personnel on frisking the bag possessed by the detainee confiscated banned pharmaceutical drugs —135 tablets of Nitrazepam and IP Nitravet. Moreover, police seized a motorcycle (Ga 11 Pa 9965) possessed by the arrestee, the DSP informed.
Meanwhile, a case related to the possession of narcotic drugs was filed and presented at Tanahun District Court while investigation into the case is underway, police said.
