Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











DHANGADHI: Three persons have allegedly gang-raped a woman staying at a Kailali based quarantine, on Sunday.

A 31-year-old woman has alleged that three quarantine volunteers gang-raped her at the quarantine centre at Lamkuchuha Municipality-1 in the district.

Police Inspector Gyanendra Karki at the Area Police Office, Lamki, said, “A police team has been dispatched to the the site of the alleged crime to investigate the case.”

Meanwhile, the locals have been staging demonstration against the heinous crime that took place inside the quarantine facility.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook