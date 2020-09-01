Three Covid-19 deaths reported in Birgunj in the last 12 hours

BIRGUNJ: Three covid related deaths have been reported in Birgunj in the last 12 hours.
All three of them passed away while undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Birgunj.
A 53-year-old man of Harpatgunj in Birgunj Metropolitan City-20 died while undergoing treatment for the last 17 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Birgung Health Care, a Temporary Covid Special Hospital under the management of Narayani Hospital. The man was a chronic patient of diabetes, kidneys related ailments as well as respiratory problems.
He died at 12:45 am last night, informed Dr Atulesh Kumar Chaurasiya, the spokesperson at Narayani Hospital.
Similarly, a 60-year-old man of Kolvi Rural Municipality in Bara passed away while receiving treatment at 4:05 am today at Temporary Covid Unit of Gandak Hospital, informed Dr Chaurasiya.
On suffering from serious respiratory complications, he was on oxygen support in the ICU of the hospital. He was a chronic patient of hypertension and diabetes.
Meanwhile, one man in his sixties who was found unconscious by the roadside on August 29 and later admitted to the hospital died at 8:45 am today. The deceased is yet to be identified. He was found positive for the contagion post demise.
The man was unable to speak due to the malnourishment, Dr Chaurasiya informed.
With the latest fatalities, the number of Covid related deaths has reached 54 in Birgunj. Among them 38 are from Parsa, 11 from Bara, three from Rautahat and two are unidentified persons.
