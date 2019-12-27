Three die in Makawanpur jeep accident

HETAUDA: Three persons were killed in a jeep accident in Makawanpur today afternoon.
The Tata Sumo jeep (Na 1 Ja 3433) was headed to Kathmandu from Chadrapur, Rautahat when it got into the accident in Okhaldanda, Indrasarovar Rural Municipality-3 along the Hetauda-Kulekhani-Kathmandu road section at around 1:00 pm, District Police Office, Makawanpur informed.
According to Spokesperson at Makawanpur District Police Office, Police Inspector Lalan Kumar Kurmi, the deceased have not been identified yet.
Details to follow.