Three including two dutch trekkers missing from Annapurna region

KATHMANDU: Three persons including two trekkers from Netherlands have gone missing from the Annapurna region since Monday.

Two dutch nationals Madeleine van der Perk and Olga Spronken, and a porter, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, were trekking to Jomsom via Jagat-Thorang la Pass route.

According to Sarita Lama, General Secretary of Trekkers’ Agencies Association of Nepal (TAAN), the trio was last traced at the Trekkers’ Information Management System (TIMS) checkpost in Besisahar, where they had registered their entry. Lama added that three of them were trekking without being associated with any trekking agency, resulting in the lack of information on the porter.

The two Dutch trekkers were last in contact with their parents via Whatsapp and Instagram on March 16, Lama quoted the Dutch Consulate in Nepal as saying.

TAAN is coordinating with tourist police at Pokhara, TIMS officers in the region, and locals in an attempt to find them, added Lama. However, snowfall in the region has made their search and rescue operation difficult.

