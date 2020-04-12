Three Indian citizens in Birgunj test positive for Covid-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Three Indian citizens currently in Birgunj, have tested positive for Covid-19. Their samples were collected for testing in Birgunj and sent to Hetauda based lab for testing, the result came out positive in which.

The samples were then sent to National Health Lab in Kathmandu, which also confirmed transmissionion in the three people.

An official at the Health Ministry said the Ministry of Health and Population will apprise the people of the confirmation news through its regular live bulletin update in a while.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases has reached 12 in Nepal, 11 of them active.

This is a developing story, details will be available shortly.

