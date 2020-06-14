Nepal | June 14, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Three killed, six more missing in Parbat landslide

Three killed, six more missing in Parbat landslide

Published: June 14, 2020 8:20 am On: Nepal
Bharat Koirala
Share Now:

POKHARA: As many as three persons were killed while six others went missing after a landslide swept away the nine people in Durlung Dhakalbari of Parbat district on Saturday night.

A view of landslide that occurred in Durlung of Parbat district on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Photo: THT

Locals Tul Bahadur Thapa, Meen Kumari Thapa and Bibisha Thapa were found dead as they were buried under the landslide that occurred at around 8:00 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, six others — Samrat Thapa, Dipa Thapa, Kamala BK, Jenish BK and Pramisha Thapa — are missing in the incident.

A team of Nepal Police, Nepali Army and Armed Police Force had reached the landslide site k  the same night and started search and rescue operations.

Rescue operation being conducted at the site of landslide that occurred in Durlung of Parbat district on June 13, 2020. Photo: THT

Three families near the site have been moved to more secure locations, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bishwaraj Adhikari, chief of District Police Office, Parbat.

Incessant rainfall throughout the night has made it difficult for the rescue teams to carry out search operation, DSP Adhikari added.


Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Traffic is seen as number of vehicles increases in the street after government and private offices, banks and financial institutions have partially been opened during 77th day of nationwide lockdown imposed amid concerns over novel coronavirus outbreak in Kathmandu, on Monday, June 8, 2020. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT

Restriction on pillion-riding affects mobility

KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 The government’s decision yesterday to ban pillion riding as part of its plan to gradually ease lockdown has upset pillion riders on two-wheelers. Despite the government’s ban, Kathmandu streets today witnessed considerable number of pillion riders. They were spotted eng Read More...

MoALD facing difficulties in managing fertilisers

KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) is facing difficulties in ensuring smooth supply of fertilisers for paddy plantation this year. As import and transportation have been affected due to the lockdown and border restrictions, this year fertilisers ar Read More...

Directive on RDT creates panic in Sudurpaschim

DHANGADI, JUNE 12 Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate’s directive on rapid diagnostic test has created panic among people in the province. The office of health directorate, in its directive states that people, who have stayed in quarantine facility for 14 days without showing any sympto Read More...

Migrants from Sudurpaschim elated to be back home

DHANGADI, JUNE 12 After a week’s journey, Dipak Chaudhary of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City-18, Kailali, entered Nepal through Trinagar entry point today. Chaudhary, who worked in a steam company in the Indian state of Maharastra, had completed 21-day quarantine at the company he worked for Read More...

Free medicine, yoga for quarantined people

BAJURA, JUNE 12 District Ayurveda Health Centre, Bajura, has been providing free yoga classes and medicine for the people in quarantine facilities in two local levels. “Besides providing free medicine, we teach yoga postures and other measures to help quarantined people stay mentally healthy Read More...

Over 10,000 people repatriated during lockdown

KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 More than 10,000 people stranded in the country due to travel restrictions have been repatriated during the lockdown. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), a total of 10,423 nationals from different countries stranded in Nepal departed for their respecti Read More...

The rise and rise of BTS

Korean pop music began taking its own unique form and shape by 1990s, heavily influenced by American and European pop music styles, especially hip-hop, rap, rock and jazz. K-pop has revolutionised since producing the most prominent K-pop stars and chart-topping numbers making it one of the most succ Read More...

Dear Class of 2020: Heartfelt message with power performance

KATHMANDU: BTS were part of a star-studded ceremony ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ hosted by YouTube on June 7 to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 that had the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga as well as former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, delivering messages. One of the most awai Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times