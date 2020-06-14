Three killed, six more missing in Parbat landslide

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: As many as three persons were killed while six others went missing after a landslide swept away the nine people in Durlung Dhakalbari of Parbat district on Saturday night.

Locals Tul Bahadur Thapa, Meen Kumari Thapa and Bibisha Thapa were found dead as they were buried under the landslide that occurred at around 8:00 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, six others — Samrat Thapa, Dipa Thapa, Kamala BK, Jenish BK and Pramisha Thapa — are missing in the incident.

A team of Nepal Police, Nepali Army and Armed Police Force had reached the landslide site k the same night and started search and rescue operations.

Three families near the site have been moved to more secure locations, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bishwaraj Adhikari, chief of District Police Office, Parbat.

Incessant rainfall throughout the night has made it difficult for the rescue teams to carry out search operation, DSP Adhikari added.

