Three more COVID-19 positive cases identified in Nawalpur

NAWALPUR: As many as three new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Nawalpur district today.
Of the newly infected, two persons aged 22 and 36 are from Kawasoti-1 and 12 respectively, while the third person, aged 14, is from Binayi Tribeni Rural Municipality-3. They had recently returned home from India in multiple means of transport.
The 22-year-old youth had returned back on May 23 from Maharastra through Sunauli in a tipper (along with 49 others) and had remained in quarantine in Janakalyan Secondary School since May 24.
The other person (36), meanwhile, had travelled from Delhi via Sunaulii to Kawasoti in a bus (with 20 others) on May 23 and remained in quarantine facility in Shanti Secondary School hence.
Likewise, the 14-yo boy had returned from Delhi on May 20 through Sunauli in a jeep and remained there in quarantine for two days and continued to remain in quarantine in Shishu Kalyan Basic School in Binayi Tribeni RM-3.
They are currently receiving treatment at the isolation ward in Madhyabindhu Hospital, informed Chief of District Health Office, Keshav Chapagain. He added that the procedure of contact tracing of all three is underway.
The total number of infection in the district has now reached nine.
