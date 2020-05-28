Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Syangja, Gandaki Province tally reaches 16

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Three more persons have been detected with coronavirus transmission in Syangja district on Thursday, the Gandaki Province Health Directorate confirmed.

According to Health Director Binod Bindu Sharma, two males aged 26 and 22 and a 39-year-old female of Waling Municipality tested positive for the novel virus. Preparations have been made to transfer the infected to Syangja District Hospital for treatment, Sharma added.

Earlier, two males aged 29 and 20 of Waling had tested positive.

With the latest three cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in Gandaki Province has reached 16 — five from Syangja, eight from Baglung and three from Nawalpur. Among the infected, two females aged 19 and 65 have already returned home after recovery.

