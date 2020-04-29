Three new COVID-19 cases identified in Birgunj taking total cases to 57

Ram Sarraf/THT Online

BIRGUNJ/KATHMANDU: Three new persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Birgunj Metropolitan City of Parsa district, today.

According to a doctor at Narayani Hospital in Birgunj, three new persons were found to have been infected with coronavirus while tracing the contacts of one of the earlier infected persons.

A 46-year-old male from Parsa has been detected with the virus. Likewise, two other males aged 31 and 43 years from Bara district have contracted the coronavirus disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population. It has been learnt that they had returned to from Delhi in India.

Reports of their swab samples tested at Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) came out positive for COVID-19, further informed the ministry.

They are currently receiving treatment at the isolation ward of Narayani Hospital in Birgunj.

With this, the total number of cases has reached 57 while 16 people have gone home after recovery.

