Three of a family killed as landslide buried their house in Kaski

POKHARA: Three children of the same family died after they were buried under the debris of a landslide in Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality-8 of Kaski, on Friday.
According to Kaski Police, the incident occurred when the landslip triggered by last night’s incessant rainfall, buried the house belonging to Prem Raj BK in Khorakomukh at 1:00 am.
The deceased have been identified as Kushal BK (16), Samir BK (14) and Rojina BK (16), informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subas Hamal, Spokesperson at District Police Office, Kaski. All three are grandchildren of Premraj, he added.
Six people were asleep in the house as the incident occured. The remaining three are safe, said DSP Hamal.
A team of police has already reached the incident site and recovered the bodies from under the debris.
