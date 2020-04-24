Three recover, discharged

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU/DHANGADI: Three more persons were discharged from two hospitals after they recovered from novel coronavirus infection on Thursday.

Bikash Devkota, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said in a regular press briefing that an 81-year-old woman and her 58-year-old son were discharged from Lalitpur-based Patan Hospital on Thursday.

They are residents of Pepsicola-based Sun City Apartments.

A woman in her fifties also recovered from the disease on Thursday and was discharged from hospital in Kailali. Pana BK, 52, of Bhuruwa of Lamkichuha Municipality was discharged from Seti Province Hospital on Thursday evening.

COVID patients need to test negative twice at an interval of 24 hours before being discharged from the hospital.

The mother and son had tested positive on April 14. They had returned from the UK on March 18.

