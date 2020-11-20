Three Bajura sisters in the lurch after passing away of father

BAJURA: Three sisters from Rapka of Badimalika Municipality-8 in Bajura district have been left in the lurch after the death of their father. The girls’ mother abandoned them soon after her husband’s passing away.
Sisters Nisha Rawal (9), Bhumika Rawal (7) and Puspa Rawal (4) are without support and facing difficult times, informed Bir Bahadur Bista, a staffer at the Badimalika Municipality. They are currently living with their elderly grandmother, Kantari Rawal.
Their father died in an accident three years ago and their mother, after the death of her husband, got married to another man.
Although the sisters are regularly attending classes, it is getting increasingly harder to provide them with school dress and stationery, lamented their grandmother Kantari.
“I have been able to provide them with food however, managing other necessities is difficult for me.”
“The children ask for new dresses during festivals, however, how could I get them when managing food itself is difficult for me,” Kantari said.
Nisha is currently studying in grade three, Bhumika in grade one and Puspa in pre-primary class in local Montessori Primary School.
