Tiger kills five in a month in Bardiya

NEPALGUNJ, NOVEMBER 11

A person died on the spot after a spotted tiger attacked him in Geruwa Rural Municipality, Bardiya, on Saturday. He was taking the cattle to the nearby river for grazing.

The deceased has been identified as Lahanu Tharu, 58, of the rural municipality.

The tiger also took an ox towards the jungle after leaving Tharu on the spot.

The rural municipality is near Bardiya National Park.

A team of experts from the national park and the Nepali Army along with a trapping camera was deployed to take the tiger under control after the incident.

Similarly, two persons died after a spotted leopard attacked them at Belbhundi Community Forest of Madhuban Municipality on October 27. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Tharu, 27, and Ramesh Tharu, 26, of the municipality.

Locals demanded that the administration take the tiger under control. Likewise, Ganga Budha, 28, of the same place had lost her life in a tiger attack on October 21. She had gone to the forest to collect fodder.

A boy of Madhuban Municipality had also lost life to a tiger two weeks ago. He had gone to fish in the river.

Locals have been in fear after five persons lost their lives within a month. Ram Lakhan Tharu, a local, said it was very difficult to come out of the house. He added that wild animals might kill anyone at any time.

The locals said wild animals had been attacking them for many years. They added that leopards, tigers and elephants, among other wild animals, destroyed crops, attacked human beings and cattle. They have demanded that the national park and division forest office manage wild animals and provide compensation to the families.

Meanwhile, the tiger, which had taken the lives of five persons, was taken under control from Rajipur area.

Bardiya National Park Chief Conservation Officer Bishnu Prasad Shrestha said that a team of technicians had taken the tiger under control after two weeks. Wild animals had terrified locals by attacking humans and cattle in the locality.

A version of this article appears in print on November 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

