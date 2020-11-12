Tiger kills five in a month in Bardiya

NEPALGUNJ, NOVEMBER 11
A person died on the spot after a spotted tiger attacked him in Geruwa Rural Municipality, Bardiya, on Saturday. He was taking the cattle to the nearby river for grazing.
The deceased has been identified as Lahanu Tharu, 58, of the rural municipality.
The tiger also took an ox towards the jungle after leaving Tharu on the spot.
The rural municipality is near Bardiya National Park.
A team of experts from the national park and the Nepali Army along with a trapping camera was deployed to take the tiger under control after the incident.
The trapping camera was also installed in the jungle to take the tiger under control.
Similarly, two persons died after a spotted leopard attacked them at Belbhundi Community Forest of Madhuban Municipality on October 27. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Tharu, 27, and Ramesh Tharu, 26, of the municipality.
Locals demanded that the administration take the tiger under control. Likewise, Ganga Budha, 28, of the same place had lost her life in a tiger attack on October 21. She had gone to the forest to collect fodder.
A boy of Madhuban Municipality had also lost life to a tiger two weeks ago. He had gone to fish in the river.
Locals have been in fear after five persons lost their lives within a month. Ram Lakhan Tharu, a local, said it was very difficult to come out of the house. He added that wild animals might kill anyone at any time.
The locals said wild animals had been attacking them for many years. They added that leopards, tigers and elephants, among other wild animals, destroyed crops, attacked human beings and cattle. They have demanded that the national park and division forest office manage wild animals and provide compensation to the families.
Meanwhile, the tiger, which had taken the lives of five persons, was taken under control from Rajipur area.
Bardiya National Park Chief Conservation Officer Bishnu Prasad Shrestha said that a team of technicians had taken the tiger under control after two weeks. Wild animals had terrified locals by attacking humans and cattle in the locality.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on November 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
SAN RAMON: Apple is rolling out new Mac computers powered by the same kind of chips that run iPhones and iPads, a move aimed at making it easier for its most popular products to work together. For instance, Macs using the new chips will be able to run the same apps designed for the iPhone’s mob Read More...
POKHARA: A Covid-19 infected person who was undergoing treatment in Pokhara passed away on Wednesday morning. According to Gandaki Province Health Directorate, the 72-year-old male of Rupa Rural Municipality-5 in Kaski district died while undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 Treatment Centre of P Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prince of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani and his team successfully scaled Mt Amadablam in the Everest region. According to Iswari Paudel, Managing Director at Himalayan Guides, six members of the team along with seven Sherpa climbers stood atop the mountain at around 11 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The constitutional bench of Supreme Court will conduct the hearing on two writ petitions filed against nomination of vice-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bamdev Gautam to the National Assembly, today. Media expert at the apex court, Kishor Paudel, told THT Online that t Read More...
DUBAI: Bahrain's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa has died, the royal palace announced on Wednesday on Twitter. Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Wednesday morning at Mayo Clinic hospital in the United States, Bahrain's state news agency said. The burial ceremony will take p Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: The United Nations called on Mozambique to investigate reports that militants had massacred villagers and beheaded women and children in a restive northern region. As many as 50 people have died in recent days in attacks by fighters linked to Islamic State, local media including M Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-six more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,174. 2,569 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count over 200,000 to 202,329. Over 1.2 million deaths from the dis Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 2,569 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 202,329. In the last 24 hours, 1,261 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 976 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bh Read More...