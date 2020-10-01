Tiger mauls one to death in Rautahat

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 30

A tiger attacked a person and killed him in Lamaha forest of Rangapur Sajhedari Forest that falls under the National Forest in Chandrapur Municipality of Rautahat. Locals found his body today.

The deceased has been identified as Sangam Bhandari, 27, of the municipality.

Police said the tiger had eatem a part of the body below the waist. Police said Bhandari had gone to the nearby forest to collect fodder yesterday.

Local villagers had searched for Bhandari after he did not return home till late evening. The same tiger had attacked villagers and two of them were also injured while they were searching for Bhandari. The injured have been identified as Ashok Thapa, 30, and Prabin Shrestha, 34, of the municipality.

Police said the injured were sent to their houses after treatment in Chandrapur Hospital. Police informed that Bhandari was found dead at Lamaha Jungle near the East-west Highway this morning. Locals and the police team took the body away from the tiger while the animal was dragging it in the jungle. Police said the the torso was brought to Chandrapur Hospital for post-mortem.

