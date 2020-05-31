Toddler undergoing treatment in isolation passes away, PCR report awaited

Prakash Singh

Share Now:











BAJURA: A two-year-old undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of District Hospital here has passed away.

The toddler breathed his last this morning, the hospital’s chief Dr Rup Chandra Bishwakarma told THT. His swab sample has been drawn and sent to Dhangadhi based lab for PCR test, the doctor informed.

His family had arrived in the district from India eight days ago and placed in a quarantine centre at Budhiganga Municipality. The little child’s health started deteriorating on Thursday following which he was brought to the District Hospital’s isolation ward for treatment.

According to the family’s kin, the child was not faring well while on his way home from India. The deceased was running fever, had diarrhea and was experiencing difficulties with respiration. “His condition had worsened over the days. We tried our best to save the little child, but couldn’t,” the doctors involved in his treatment lamented.

The parents of the toddler too have been kept in isolation and their throat swab specimen have been sent for tests.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook