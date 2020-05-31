Toddler undergoing treatment in isolation passes away, PCR report awaited

BAJURA: A two-year-old undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of District Hospital here has passed away.
The toddler breathed his last this morning, the hospital’s chief Dr Rup Chandra Bishwakarma told THT. His swab sample has been drawn and sent to Dhangadhi based lab for PCR test, the doctor informed.
His family had arrived in the district from India eight days ago and placed in a quarantine centre at Budhiganga Municipality. The little child’s health started deteriorating on Thursday following which he was brought to the District Hospital’s isolation ward for treatment.
According to the family’s kin, the child was not faring well while on his way home from India. The deceased was running fever, had diarrhea and was experiencing difficulties with respiration. “His condition had worsened over the days. We tried our best to save the little child, but couldn’t,” the doctors involved in his treatment lamented.
The parents of the toddler too have been kept in isolation and their throat swab specimen have been sent for tests.
KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) said rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds has occurred at various places from Bagmati to Sudurpaschim Province today. According to the Division, the westerly winds, local winds and the influence of low-pressure belt developed i Read More...
WASHINGTON: With new US economic numbers highlighting the rough road ahead for a hoped-for rebound, President Donald Trump on Friday took aim at the World Health Organization and China, blaming both for their roles in the pandemic's devastation. Trump announced that the United States will end its Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization, end Hong Kong’s special trade status and suspend visas of Chinese graduate students suspected of conducting research on behalf of their government, escalating tensions with China Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 29 The National Human Rights Commission has drawn its attention to rape and subsequent mysterious death of a 13-yearold girl in Devdaha Municipality-11, Rupandehi. Angira Pasi, who was allegedly raped on May 22, was found hanging from a tree the next day. Issuing a press release Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 29 The Government of Nepal has extended the tenure of an investigation commission formed to probe the activities of Bal Mandir (a children’s organisation) and children’s homes by a month for the second time. A notice published by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Ci Read More...
KATHMANDU: Standard Chartered Nepal has donated NPR 5.8 million to Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation for their project titled “Support to the vulnerable communities of the Mountain region during COVID-19 Pandemic". Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Nepal Limited, Ani Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 29 Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai has assured that the issues of the mountaineering sector will be addressed through the new Tourism Act, which is currently in the discussion phase. Addressing the 13th International Sagarmatha Day today, Minister Bhattarai said, “We are hol Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway. The meeting is taking place at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu. Main agenda of the meeting is to discuss the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). It has been learnt that Read More...