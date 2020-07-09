Total coronavirus cases in Nepal reach 16,531 with 108 new cases reported today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 108 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 16,531.

At present, there are 196 active cases of infection in Province 1; 2,024 active cases in Province 2; 429 cases in Bagmati Province; 862 cases in Gandaki Province; 1,727 cases in Province 5; 405 cases in Karnali Province; and 2,962 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.

As many as 139 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19, in the last 24 hours. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 7,891.

Of the total recovered cases, 543 are from Province 1; 2,234 from Province 2; 287 from Bagmati Province; 355 from Gandaki Province; 2,296 from Province 5; 1,238 from Karnali Province; and 938 from Sudurpaschim Province.

At present five districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Dhankuta, Bhojpur, Solukhumbu, Mustang, and Humla districts. Meanwhile, six districts — Mahottari, Rautahat, Palpa, Achham, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 cases of infection.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the disease stands at 35.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally crossed reached 16,423 with 255 new cases.

