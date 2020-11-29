Tourism entrepreneurs to launch ‘Visit Sauraha campaign’

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

CHITWAN: The tourism entrepreneurs and other stakeholders in Chitwan have decided to launch ‘Visit Sauraha campaign’ in order to revive the hospitality industry dented by the prevalent COVID-10 pandemic.

District Coordination Committee, Ratnanagar Municipality, Regional Hotel Association Sauraha chapter are jointly launching the campaign ‘Sauraha is safe’ in all the provinces, to attract domestic tourists.

The arrival of tourists is five to seven per cent now, according to Dipak Bhattarai, Chairman of Regional Hotel Association Sauraha chapter said adding that the hoteliers have decided to offer discount upto 30 per cent as COVID package.

The tourism entrepreneurs are all set to work in coordination for the campaign, Bhattarai added.

